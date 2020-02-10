Donald Trump to Stay at Walter Reed for a Few Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Trump will work out of an office at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and medical experts, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Friday.

The trip to Walter Reed comes after Mr. Trump received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis overnight. CBS News has confirmed Mr. Trump has mild symptoms, including a low-grade fever.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," McEnany said in a statement. "President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

Mr. Trump, a prolific tweeter, has not tweeted since he announced his diagnosis on Twitter at 12:54 a.m. Friday. Vice President Pence took over a phone call he was supposed to host on seniors vulnerable seniors to COVID-19.

The president's physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo Friday afternoon that the president is "fatigued" but remains in good spirits. Conley said an antibody cocktail dose has been given to the president, and he is taking vitamins.

The positive COVID-19 diagnosis is keeping the president from in-person campaigning for now; planned events around the country have been canceled. It is unclear when the president will be returning to his normal schedule.

This article was originally published on CBSNews.com on Oct. 2, 2020.