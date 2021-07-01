Donald Trump Banned from Facebook and Instagram Indefinitely, Mark Zuckerberg Says

President Donald Trump will not be allowed to post to Facebook or Instagram for the foreseeable future, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday. This comes after his social media accounts, including Twitter, were temporarily locked on Wednesday following the riots from Trump's supporters at the Capitol.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg began in a post. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence."

Noting that Facebook has allowed Trump to post in the past "consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies," Zuckerberg explained the decision, saying, "We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech."

But the tech mogul went on to note that Facebook felt Trump was now using the platform to "incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg concluded. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."