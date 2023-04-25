Don Lemon's Former CNN Co-Hosts Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins Address His Firing: 'We Wish Him the Best'

Don Lemon's former CNN This Morning co-hosts are wishing him well. During Tuesday morning's broadcast, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins addressed Lemon's firing from the network.

"Welcome to CNN This Morning, we're so glad you're with us," Harlow began. "We do begin, though, with news about this show. As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon."

Harlow then went on to read part of CNN CEO Chris Licht's statement, which thanked Lemon for his 17 years of contributions and noting that Lemon will "forever be a part of the CNN family."

Collins chimed in, "Absolutely. Don was a big part of this show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show, that's something I'll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris, we wish him the best."

Harlow echoed the sentiment, adding that "Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I'm so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here and I wish him all good things ahead."

She then turned her focus to the show.

"Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show," she said. "We're so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning and our priority is you, the viewer. We're grateful you welcome us into your home each morning."

Collins then shifted gears to the news as the show moved on.

Here is how @CNNThisMorning handled the news of Don Lemon's termination. "We wish him the best." We are "really proud of this show." Then on to the news. pic.twitter.com/8u7bY7BUEe — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 25, 2023

As ET previously reported, Lemon was let go from the cable news network on Monday -- sending shockwaves through the network's newsroom.

A source told ET that "everyone is floored" at CNN by the news of Lemon's firing. CNN staff is nervous by the "direction the network is going in or how things are going to play out."

CNN revealed on Monday that it had "parted ways" with the longtime anchor, who had become the subject of controversy while co-hosting CNN This Morning.

For his part, Lemon tweeted that he was "stunned" by the decision and claimed to have been informed earlier that morning by his agent.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," Lemon tweeted.

The network quickly replied on its CNN Communications Twitter account, calling Lemon's claim "inaccurate."

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," CNN's response reads.

A source familiar with the situation explains to ET that CNN management’s offer to meet with Lemon came after the network told his agent that he was fired, and his agent in turn told Lemon. At that point, Lemon didn't see the need to meet with CNN management.

Meanwhile, another source told ET that Lemon's departure "came as a total surprise" to staff, who "found out in real time when the news broke in the media."

Lemon's firing came after he said on-air that 51-year-old Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime" while discussing her presidential bid. He later apologized for the remark.

Lemon was pulled off-air for his comment, but returned just days after, with Licht promising in an email to staff that the anchor "agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn."

Months later, Lemon was the subject of a Variety exposé that claimed he'd exhibited "troubling treatment of women and unprofessional antics" for nearly two decades. A spokesperson for Lemon called the report "patently false."

Former CNN anchor Brian Stelter told ET's Kevin Frazier what could be next for Lemon and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was also let go from his cable news network the same day.

"I have been told that both Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson have hired the same entertainment lawyer, Brian Freedman, to negotiate their exits. I've called Freedman, I have not heard back, but I'm told both men have brought him in because he's famously aggressive," Stelter, a special correspondent at Vanity Fair, told ET. "He's represented people like Megyn Kelly in the past, so he may be able to come in and get a better deal for both Carlson and Lemon."

As for Lemon, while Stelter said he was "clearly wounded by that Nikki Haley controversy," that doesn't negate the fact that "he is a television star."

"He oozes charm," Stelter said. "I've sat across from him countless times and I know he's a really talented broadcaster. I think he's going to have a number of options out there."