Doja Cat Pulls Out Of Remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The show won’t go on for Doja Cat. On Sunday, the “Woman” singer confirmed that she will have to pull out of the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates - - after testing positive for COVID-19. “As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution,” she wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love XO”