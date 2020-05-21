Dog the Bounty Hunter Is ‘Sad’ on First Wedding Anniversary Since Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

Duane Lee Chapman, a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter, is missing his late wife, Beth Chapman, on their wedding anniversary. The 67-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself and Beth at a restaurant.

"She said, 'Big Daddy, you're going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary.' Why did she have to be so right ??" Dog captioned the photo.

Beth died in June 2019 at the age of 51 after a longtime battle with throat cancer.

Just last week, Dog remembered his late wife in another post, sharing a throwback selfie of her.

"I am DOG Chapman chiracahua Apache. The best Bounty Hunter in the world I am the husband of Beth Chapman And I miss her so much," he wrote.

Earlier this month, a rep for Dog confirmed that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Francie Frane.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," the rep said at the time.

Dog spoke with the British outlet The Sun about his upcoming nuptials, saying, "I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been. I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody. It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now."

For more on the engagement news, watch the clip below: