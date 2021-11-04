DMX's Ex-Wife Emotionally Honors Late Rapper on Her 50th Birthday

DMX's memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him. The late rapper's ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, honored DMX in an emotional post marking her 50th birthday on Saturday.

The performer's family confirmed his death on Friday, a week after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.

DMX and Simmons married in 1998 and share four children together -- Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary Ella and Sean. Simmons announced their split in 2010, and they remained friends after going their separate ways.

"Happy 50th birthday to me. 😢💔," Simmons wrote on Instagram, alongside a video showing photos from her life. "With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband."

"I know today is my day," she added. "But I also understand that God is love."

In the accompanying voiceover on her post, Simmons said she thanked God for her "journey" -- including "the hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power."

"I celebrate my life today grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that were passed on and that will live on for generations to come," said.

DMX's family was by his side when he died on Friday, they said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement read. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

"White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time," the statement continued. "Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

