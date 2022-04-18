DJ Kay Slay, Radio Host and Hip-Hop Pioneer, Dies at 55 After COVID-19 Battle

DJ Kay Slay, also known as “The Drama King,” died on Sunday after a months-long battle with COVID-19. He was 55.

The news was confirmed by his family in a statement to New York radio station Hot 97, where he once worked. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the statement read. “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss. The Grayson Family.”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kay Slay, whose real name was Keith Grayson, was a staple of the Hot 97 family. The DJ had a decades-long timeslot as the host of The Drama Hour, and the station paid tribute to him with a statement of their own.

“HOT 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay. We cherish the many memories created through the twenty-plus years he dedicated to the Drama Hour," the statement read. “A cultural icon, The Streetsweeper Kay Slay was more than just a DJ, to us he was family and a vital part of what made HOT 97 the successful station it is today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans worldwide and we will always and forever celebrate The Drama King’s legacy.”

The New York native was born on Aug. 14, 1966, and got his start as a graffiti artist in the early ‘90s. He was even featured in the documentary, Style Wars. Over the course of his career, DJ Kay Slay released his first studio album in 2003, Streetsweeper, Vol 1, which was followed by two more studio albums, Streetsweeper, Vol 2 (2004) and More Than Just a DJ (2010).

In addition, the record executive and DJ released hundreds of mixtapes. Over the course of his career, DJ Kay Slay worked with Nas, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Eminem, 50 Cent, JAY-Z and more.