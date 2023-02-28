Dixie D'Amelio Debuts Blond Hair Transformation at Paris Fashion Week

Dixie D'Amelio debuted an all-new hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The TikTok star posted a series of photos showing off her bleach-blond bob.

"i am having more fun tbh" D'Amelio captioned her post, ostensibly a reference to the popular "blondes have more fun" saying. In the photos, she stands in the corner of a room with a cropped top and blazer. "thank you @ysl ☆ stunning show tonight ☆"

D'Amelio first made headlines with her hair in September, when she shaved her head.

"It's great, you get up in the morning and you don't have to do anything," D'Amelio told ET at the time, but did add she was planning on growing it back. "Definitely want to get a few more pictures with it and I think I'm going to grow it out...I always wanted to do it, so I did it and now on to the next."

Per her Instagram, D'Amelio has since been growing out her hair but keeping it in its original dark shade. By December, she had a pixie cut to pose with, and then she moved to a half-up-half-down hairstyle earlier this month.

Back in September, D'Amelio also said her family and friends had been supportive of her shifting look. "I think for the most part everything's been very positive about it and loves it," she told ET. "I'm happy with it, I don't know, that's all that matters."