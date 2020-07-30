Desi Perkins Launches New Fashion Brand DEZI -- See Her First Sunglass Collection!

Desi Perkins is leveling up in 2020! The 33-year-old beauty vlogger's self-funded fashion and lifestyle brand, DEZI, officially launches this week, with a chic sunglass collection dropping Friday.

The affordable collection features plenty of selections to choose from -- six styles and 26 colorways, and names like "On Read," "Fall Back" and "Top Shelf" -- with prices ranging from $65 to $85. All will be available for purchase exclusively on the brand's website, here.

"I'm so excited for people to get their hands on the product we've created," Perkins said in a statement. "As much as they may not realize, this creation process has been completely collaborative with my subscribers. Seeing every DM, every YouTube comment, what they loved and what they didn't. Each design was thought of with YOU in mind."

"I don't want to tell anyone who the DEZI customer is; I want to see how the customer brings DEZI to life," the statement continued. "With this thought in mind, I'll focus on the creation and I can't wait to see what you bring with the confidence."

The exciting news comes just a few months after Perkins announced via social media that she and her husband, Steven, are expecting their first child together. In a series of Instagram posts leading up to launch day, Perkins shared that she "found her passion and became a founder."

"Some thought I was crazy for trying to build my own brand and also start a family at the same time -- realizing it was all men saying this I didn't listen," she added. "Becoming a mother made me want to work that much harder. The birth of my brand @dezi is here and I'm excited to reveal what it is that I've been working on."

While speaking with ET in May, Perkins gushed about all the blessings in her life, sharing at the time that it's been her "dream" to become a mother.

"I have three brothers and I helped my mom with them," she explained. "And seeing how they've grown up and the things they took after me, even things I taught them, it's so special to really help mold somebody and just [have this] unconditional love that I have for them."

"I can't imagine what it's going to be like when I have my own child and get to do that with them," she added.

Hear more from the exclusive interview in the video below.