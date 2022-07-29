Derek Jeter Reveals Where He Stands With Alex Rodriguez Today

Derek Jeter has offered an update on where he stands with his one-time friend turned nemesis, Alex Rodriguez, and they're all good.

The legendary New York Yankees captain appeared on Good Day New York and he was asked about the wedge between him and former teammate and whether they had spoken since the first few episodes of his docuseries, The Captain, aired on ESPN. Yes, they have spoken and, no, there's no wedge.

"We've spoken," Jeter revealed. "So, no, there is no wedge. Everything's good. I know people to this day when I go places that's one of the first things they ask me about, but there are no issues between Alex and I, at all."

While that may be so, it's unclear if they've repaired their friendship or if they're now just amicable. The feud started following a 2011 interview with Esquire, in which A-Rod undermined Jeter as a leader and clutch player.

"He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead. He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second," Rodriguez told the magazine at the time. "I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, 'Don’t let Derek beat you.' That’s never your concern."

Rodriguez would ultimately apologize, but he threw fuel to the fire once more when he made similar comments in another interview. Jeter would reveal in The Captain that those comments all but severed the friendship, which went all the way back to Jeter's days in high school.

While the drama was palpable during their time as teammates with the Yankees, which led to a World Series win in 2009, Jeter never spoke about it or offered any headlines because, he says, his job as a captain of the Yankees was to limit the distractions.

The awkwardness was on full display years after they hung up their cleats for good, during a cringeworthy 2017 interview on CNBC when they were asked about their feud.

"You're bringing up stories from about 20 years ago," Jeter responded, with Rodriguez adding, "Yeah, History Channel."

Three years later, Rodriguez may have offered a mea culpa of sorts when he congratulated Jeter getting inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame. Rodriguez, at the time, referred to Jeter "as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era."

Rodriguez added, "I was lucky to be by your side on the left side of the infield for so many years. I needed you more than you needed me. You were our #tablesetter on our magical 2009 run and I can’t thank you enough. #RE2PECT."

The Captain continues with episodes 5 and 6 on Aug. 4 and episode 7 airs Aug. 11, all on ESPN.