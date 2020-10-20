Derek Hough Tells Johnny Weir Jennifer Lopez 'Would Be Proud' of His 'DWTS' Salsa

Johnny Weir gave it his all during Top 11 Night of Dancing With the Stars on Monday. After Johnny's almost-perfect score last week, the former figure skater shook things up with an impressive Salsa routine with partner Britt Stewart. Johnny pulled out his best Jennifer Lopez moves as he and Britt danced to "On the Floor" featuring Pitbull.

Stepping out onto the ballroom, Johnny was dressed in a sparkling, semi-sheer catsuit with green fringe, with Britt rocking a complementary red ensemble.

"Holy moly! Miss Jennifer Lopez would be very proud!" judge Derek Hough said after the pair's dance, shouting out his World of Dance co-star. "Great way to start the show!"

Bruno Tonioli wanted a little more from Weir, while Carrie Ann Inaba said she wanted "more Earth" in the dance. They couple then received their score, which totaled 22 out of 30.

Johnny and Britt's salsa routine follows their epic contemporary routine to Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." The couple received two 10s from Derek and Carrie and a 9 from Bruno for a total of 29 out of 30.

"Connecting, projecting, emoting. What you're doing now, which is the sign of an artist, you really give dance a meaning," Bruno told the pair after their dance.

"Johnny, turn around and take a bow. Because consider that contemporary crushed!" Carrie Ann added, as Derek said the dance was "perfect."

The competition is definitely heating up for all the contestants. Next week, the celebs and pros will have fun with a Halloween-themed night.

"Found out some very good news for Halloween theme night on @DancingABC. My skating fans will be very excited :) 'You look like an angel, your skin makes me cry...' To see that performance, you’ve gotta keep us in the competition by voting for us Monday!" Johnny tweeted.

