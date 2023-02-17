Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Speak on Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'His Legacy Is Forever Intact' (Exclusive)

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are remembering their late friend.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke exclusively with the couple at home for their couples week interview as they opened up about processing two traumatic experiences back-to-back –- the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and surviving a horrible car accident.

On Dec. 12, the couple was involved in a scary car accident and shared an Instagram reel of the incident. According to Erbert, the accident "involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain." Despite the ordeal, Erbert said there's "so much to be grateful for" given the circumstances.

The next day, the couple found out their good friend, Boss, died by suicide.

“It was after the accident, the very next day we found out, so we were kind of coming off this traumatic experience that was already just, like, heightened. And then hearing about that was, um, I don't know honestly, it took a while to really sink in. I don't think I cried, like, with the accident and then with that on top of it, it took me, like, I think two days to, like, cry. You know, to really just let it all out 'cause I was holding on to so much and, you know, her with the history dancing with tWitch," Hough said.

Shortly after learning of Boss' death, Hough shared an emotional Instagram tribute, writing, "My heart is aching for @allisonholker and their beautiful family during this time. My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost. When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter."

In 2013, during season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance, Erbert and Boss were dancing partners. "He was my all-star on So You Think You Can Dance, so it was tough. That was a tough one to digest," said Erbert, who also shared her heartbreak on Instagram.

"His legacy is forever intact, especially [with] the dance community," she told ET. "Just a person who lived so beautifully and impacted so many. I think that when he did pass, I think that people were even surprised, like, 'Wow, look at how much he, how far he reached and impacted so many lives,' and I don't think that's going away anytime soon. We just love him, we love Allison and their beautiful family and yeah, we'll always be there for them any way we can.”

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, paid tribute to her late husband in February and posted a video to Instagram.

In the video, Holker showed the love she shared with Boss, whom she married in 2013. From the early days of their love story to dancing together and growing their family, the video was a highlight reel of their life together. The couple shared three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox 6, and Zaia, 3.

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" she captioned the clip. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world."

Holker concluded, "Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."