Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison in Murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

Hours before the hearing, Judge Peter Cahill denied Chauvin's motion for a new trial, saying his attorney failed to prove abuses from the court as well as prosecutorial or juror misconduct.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has been held at the state's only maximum-security prison, the Minnesota Correctional Facility -- Oak Park Heights.

Graphic videos captured Chauvin, who is White, kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who is Black, for more than nine minutes during a May 2020 arrest. Footage of the fatal encounter sparked outrage and re-ignited a nationwide movement against police reform and racial injustice.

Three other former officers involved in Floyd's fatal arrest also face state and federal charges.

