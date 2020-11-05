Demi Moore Posts Bruce Willis Wedding Throwback Pic, Spends Mother's Day With Ex and Entire Family

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are continuing their campaign for friendliest exes ever! While the pair quarantines together in Idaho, they participated in a blended family Mother's Day photo shoot on Sunday.

"Thankful to be with family today (and every day). 📸: @brianbowensmith #bbsdrivebys," the actress captioned two photos of the group taken by photographer Brian Bowen Smith through a car window.

In the images, Demi poses alongside her and Bruce's three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, as well as Scout and Tallulah's boyfriends, Bruce himself, his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Rumer posted one of the same images to her own account, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day from our Big ol Mixed Family to Yours. To all the Mothers in this photo, The future Mothers, and the papas and future papas that help us become Mothers. #bbsdrivebys."

Emma shared her own individual family shot with Bruce and their daughters, writing, "I’m so grateful to know this kind of love. Hope you had a beautiful Mother’s Day because you sure deserved it 💐 #bbsdrivebys 📷 @brianbowensmith."

Not only did Demi celebrate her blended family with Bruce, she also reminisced about their 1987 wedding in the wake of singer Little Richard's death over the weekend.

"Remembering #LittleRichard today... Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories. Rest easy ❤️," she captioned a black and white photo from their wedding day.

Emma recently joined Bruce in Idaho after the Die Hard star was separated from his wife and youngest children due to the coronavirus outbreak. Demi and Bruce have been quarantined together since March with their kids.

