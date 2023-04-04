Demi Moore and Her Daughters Celebrate Rumer Willis' Pregnancy at Baby Shower

Rumer Willis celebrated her pregnancy in gorgeous fashion! The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, held a baby shower last month in Los Angeles.

Rumer was a vision in a white dress at the event, posing for photos with her family and friends.

The star-studded guest list included Rumer's mom, Demi, stepmother, Emma Heming, and her sisters, Tallulah, Scout, Evelyn and Mabel. Influencer Stephanie Shepherd and Dancing With the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd were also on hand to celebrate the occasion.

Bruce was not in photographs from the event. In February, Bruce's family announced that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, nearly a year after revealing that he was battling aphasia, a condition that affects communication.

In March, however, the family all got together to celebrate the actor's 68th birthday. Bruce celebrated his big day with his wife, Emma, ex-wife, Demi, and his five children, and the beautifully blended family commemorated the occasion with cake and singing.