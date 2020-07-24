Demi Lovato's Engagement Dress Is on Sale Right Now

Demi Lovato's engagement dress is on sale! The exact white Retrofête mini dress the singer wore when she got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich this week is 40% off on the Revolve website.

The chic, long-sleeve dress is the perfect combination of sophisticated and sexy. The dress features padded, structured shoulders, ruched, fitted skirt and keyhole back, which looked gorgeous with Lovato's stunning emerald cut diamond engagement ring. Retrofête is known for their flirty, fashion-forward cocktail dresses to rock for special occasions.

Get the frock for $282 (regularly $470) to wear for a socially distanced outing or just look fabulous at home.

Shop Lovato's engagement dress below. Also, check out our picks of similar dresses that won't break the bank.