Demi Lovato Releases Political Ballad 'Commander in Chief'

Demi Lovato is using her voice and her platform to take a stand. The songstress released a powerful, politically-charged new song on Tuesday in an effort to rock the vote and promote civic engagement across the nation.

The song, "Commander In Chief," touches on many of the events that have taken place throughout the tumultuous year, and serves as a condemnation of injustice, intolerance and social apathy.

"We were taught when we were young/ If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some/ We won’t give up, stand our ground/ We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down," Lovato belts in the evocative tune. "Loud and proud, best believe/ We’ll still take knee/ while you’re Commander in Chief."

Produced by GRAMMY-winner Finneas -- and written by a collective of influential creative powerhouses including Lovato, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata -- the song comes just a few weeks before the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

The singer is also sharing information on how to make a voting plan and use your voice as part of her effort to galvanize the passions of Americans seeking change.

Lovato will be performing the provocative, politically-charged anthem live when she takes the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 14. A music video is expected to drop immediately following her debut TV performance of the new song.

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to check your voter registration status and to the latest information.