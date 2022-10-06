Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater.

“Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the statement, posted to the tour's official Instagram, read. “I’m so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it’s announced.”

“This is the absolute last thing I want to do,” Lovato continued. “I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all.”

She captioned the post: "If you have tickets, hang on to them - they will be honored for the new date as soon as its announced. Hope to see you all soon. Appreciate your understanding." Lovato also shared the statement to her personal social media page.

Lovato has been on the road for this tour since September, and while she's having a blast, she said in a since-deleted post in September that this will be her last tour. "I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed," she wrote on her Stories. "I can’t do this anymore."

“This next tour will be my last," she added. "Thank you guys.”

In August, Lovato spoke to ET about her excitement for this tour, saying, "It feels so good to just be completely authentic in what makes me happy, to perform and sing, and I'm just really, really excited about it."

"I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me," Lovato continued. "Now I just get to be myself -- my genuine, authentic self -- and perform the songs that I want to perform."

Lovato's Holy Fvck tour is scheduled to run through November, where she's expected to wrap things up in Irving, Texas.