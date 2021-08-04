Demi Lovato Poses for Racy Photo Shoot With 'Euphoria' Actress Allie Marie Evans

Demi Lovato is loving their new look! The 28-year-old "Anyone" singer is the subject of a flirty new Tyler Shields photo shoot with Allie Marie Evans.

The 25-year-old actress, who has appeared on Euphoria, is the girlfriend of the famed photographer. For the photo shoot, Lovato has their short locks slicked back and is rocking a black bralette with a black blazer and wide-legged pants.

In one pic, Lovato playfully bites Evans' finger, while in another, they dip the actress back, holding her leg in one hand and her back in the other.

Lovato also bites into the tip of Evans' shoe, captioning the pic, "*No Louboutins were harmed in the making of this photograph*"

Shields, who has photographed lots of celebrities over the years, also posted the pics, writing, "There’s no person I’ve ever shot that I had more requests to shoot than @ddlovato. Our first shoot was epic. This shoot goes to a new level."

It's been a big year for Lovato, who came out as non-binary and opened up about their journey in a docuseries and subsequent album, Dancing With the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.

In February, they also shared their decision to cut their hair short after years of long locks.

"I used to use my hair to hide behind," Lovato said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something that I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' And it was that. I feel more myself now."