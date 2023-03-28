Demi Lovato Gushes Over 'Sweet Angel' Boyfriend Jute$: 'I've Waited My Whole Life to Find You'

Demi Lovato celebrated the man in her life with sweet birthday wishes! On Tuesday, the 30-year-old musician took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend, Jute$, a happy 32nd birthday.

"My sweet angel - it’s officially your birthday!!! I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self," Lovato wrote.

"I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more 🥰🥰🖤🖤🎂🎂💫💫 I LOVE YOU 😘😘😘," she added.

The "Heart Attack" singer's post was accompanied by a series of pictures that featured her and the musician posing for selfies, sharing kisses on vacation, and in bed with their dogs.

Lovato also gave her followers a look at the birthday breakfast she prepped for her man. On her Instagram Story, the "Cool for the Summer' singer shared a video of balloons and flowers next to a breakfast spread.

On his respective Instagram Story, Jute$ thanked his lady for the sweet gesture.

"U f**king cutie @ddlovato," he wrote over a video of the meal while Lovato's song, "4 Ever 4 Me," plays.

In another note on his Story, the "Punkstar" singer thanked his girlfriend.

"Got all that I need for my bday right here," he wrote over Lovato's post. "Love you baby."

Lovato and Jute$ have been together since August. The two aren't shy when it comes to showing off their love on social media -- and in real life. Last month, the couple made their glamorous red carpet debut together at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In December, the couple packed on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland.

As for the couple's relationship, things are going really well!

"Demi and Jutes are doing great," a source tells ET. "They’re very in love and just enjoying their time together. Her friends and family think Demi and Jute$ make a good match and couple. Jute$ wants what’s best for her and everyone sees that."