'Deep Water' Sneak Peek: Watch Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Serve Up a Tense Dinner (Exclusive)

Deep Water, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is set to debut on Hulu on March 18, and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the film -- in which the former real-life couple play a toxic married pair, whose mind games continue to escalate until there are deadly consequences for those around them.

ET's sneak peek sees Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) sitting down to dinner with a guest -- whose discomfort grows throughout the scene as the couple intentionally push each other's buttons.

First, Melinda asks for a bite of their guest's grilled cheese, insisting she doesn't like lobster bisque, which is what Vic cooked for them.

"Melinda kind of has the palate of a 12-year-old," Vic sneers at his wife. "Our first date, I took her to the best restaurant in the city, she ordered mac and cheese."

"It's like he was ashamed to be with me," Melinda says to their guest, to which Vic snipes back, "No, I just realized you were ordering off the children's menu to save more room for alcohol."

Later, when his wife tells him that she wishes "all the time" that he were more normal, Vic addresses the elephant in the room: "If I were normal, I don't think Joel would be over here having dinner with us."

See the full clip above. Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne and adapted from the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name by Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The film also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

Affleck and de Armas first met while filming the movie in the fall of 2019. They broke up in January 2021 after just over a year of dating.

Following their split, a source told ET that de Armas was the one to "break things off," partly due to the pair's "age difference, life goals and career goals weren’t aligned anymore."

Affleck has since moved on and rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, de Armas was spotted kissing Paul Boukadakis, the vice president of Tinder, back in December.

Deep Water debuts March 18 on Hulu.