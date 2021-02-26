'Debris' First Look: Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele on Alien Mystery Drama (Exclusive)

NBC's new sci-fi drama, Debris, is taking on an alien mystery.

The one-hour series, created by Fringe's J.H. Wyman, follows two agents from different continents who have very different mindsets, CIA operative Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker) and MI6 agent Finola Jones (Riann Steele), who are tasked to work together to investigate a new occurrence when an alien spacecraft crash-lands across the Western Hemisphere, leaving debris. It soon becomes clear that the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways mankind can’t quite comprehend.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the premiere (watch the clip above), Bryan and Finola are at the scene of one of the pieces of debris but something's not right. As Finola informs Bryan, there's one victim on the list whose family hasn't responded following the accident. Strange. When they discover a potential person of interest is acting very suspiciously, Finola's warning bells go off.

"We have this imagination of what we think is out there and then there's the scientific backing that it would be insane of us statistically to think that there isn't intelligent lifeforms," Tucker told ET's Lauren Zima in January, while promoting the series.

When asked if he believed there were other lifeforms in the universe, he noted that it's not about what they are but how their possible existence reflects back on the human race on Earth.

"The question is less what we think that intelligent lifeform might be and more about what it says about us and our positions on Earth in our own relationships and human history and interactions. I do believe but that also says a lot about you," Tucker said. "So part of what is fun about the show is as we're piecing together this alien debris it's truly a reflection on our own characters, our own relationships."

With Debris being under the sci-fi umbrella and dealing with alien spacecraft, comparisons toThe X-Files are to be expected. Steele, however, said there will always be "similarities" within the sci-fi genre.

"We're confronting the unknown with the known, and we get to live in the possibilities of what things might be like if there was such a thing, if we came across such things," the British actress said. "And so, I think they share similarities in that way, but I do feel like our show [is different because of] where we're going, because it is so grounded in the relationships and with connection to each other, which I think is so timely for now."

Debris premieres Monday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

