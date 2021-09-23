Debra Messing Questions Why Kim Kardashian Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

Debra Messing is confused. The 53-year-old Will & Grace star took to Twitter on Wednesday shortly after it was announced that Kim Kardashian West would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on Oct. 9.

Reposting the news of the 40-year-old reality star's hosting gig, Messing wrote, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Kim doesn't seem bothered by the criticism, posting the news to her own account, writing, "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl."

A source previously told ET, "Kim is very excited to host SNL, and plans to poke fun at herself and the family. She has a great sense of humor."

The mother of four is already prepping for her big live moment.

"Kim takes everything she does very serious and has already started preparing for the big night," the source added. "Kim also has a lot of famous comedian friends she can lean on for help."

In addition to reality TV, Kim also has been doing some performing as of late. She recently took on the role of Delores in this year's Paw Patrol animated movie.