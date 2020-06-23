Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Whether They're Really Married

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are totally committed to each other, but are they actually married? The couple sets the record straight while speaking with Chris Harrison on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!

"Here's the thing. In my opinion, I don't need the title of husband to show the world I'm committed to one person," Unglert began, showing off the wedding band he's been wearing for the last six months. "So the fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing just that, that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that's why I've worn it."

Unglert and Miller-Keyes first started dating on Bachelor in Paradise last summer and have had fun with the marriage rumors they sparked earlier this year. The couple even told their close friends, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, that they got married in Europe after Miller-Keyes flew to Switzerland to chaperone him home after he broke his leg in a skiing accident.

"I've been wearing [my ring] for probably the last six or so months. She wears her, like, fun little ring as well," Unglert told Harrison on Monday. "It's not a traditional marriage or engagement ring... but it's our little way of telling the world or the people we're around that we're committed to each other."

"For her, too, I think it's one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and know, 'OK, yes, they know I'm committed to them and vice versa,'" he added.

Miller-Keyes agreed, sharing that Unglert first "started wearing a hair tie on his ring finger, just to fight women off." "It's just nice to know we're in this strong, committed relationship without having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say," she explained.

So, it seems the pair isn't legally married. But they assured Harrison that if and when they decide to take that step, he's "100 percent at the top of the list" to officiate.

"Listen, we're unwavering, we're in this for the long haul. There is no going back," Unglert said.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert clearly couldn't be happier after ditching Paradise to live the van life together just over a year ago.

"It's been great," Miller-Keyes shared. "I can't believe it's been a year since we landed in San Diego, started driving the van, and we've traveled the world. We've climbed volcanos. We've hiked, climbed, rock climbed. We've done a lot."

"I did not expect what I got," she confessed. "Dean is an enigma, for sure."

"[It's] not what I expected at all," Unglert added. "Caelynn has knocked it out of the park. Even at times -- yeah, we're at our cushy apartment in Santa Monica [right now] -- she has said, 'Dean, I just gotta get in the van and I gotta get away for a while.' She's welcomed it with open arms."

See more on Unglert and Miller-Keyes in the video below. The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.