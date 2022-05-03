'Dead to Me' to Debut Final Season in the Fall as Filming Wraps on Series

Dead to Me's third and final season has a launch season on Netflix: fall.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the dark comedy, which was picked up for its last chapter back in July 2020, would wrap up its journey later this year. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden star in the twisty half-hour series from creator Liz Feldman.

The news that Dead to Me will be back at the end of the year comes just one week after production officially wrapped on the series.

"And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3!" Feldman tweeted alongside a photo of a director's chair on a sunny beach. "Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. f**king. sh*t. @1capplegate & @lindacardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you."

And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. fucking. shit. @1capplegate & @lindacardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pESk6kMzgX — Liz Feldman (@thelizfeldman) April 26, 2022

With the series on its way out, Netflix greenlit a new dark comedy from Feldman called No Good Deed. The upcoming series follows three very different families vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” Feldman said. “I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” said Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, in a statement. “She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”

With the shocking cliffhangers at the end of season 2 of Dead to Me, Feldman hinted to ET in May 2020 that the ending is a big tease for what's in store for season 3.

"I don’t want to say too much just because in terms of what you are left to feel and think and wonder is a really individual experience and I certainly wouldn’t want to color that for anybody," Feldman said of the climactic ending. "But I think with any big finale, there should be an element of like, 'Wait, wait, wait... what?' So we were definitely going for a little bit of 'Wait, wait, wait... what?'"

"We’re dealing with a lot of things throughout the season and we wanted to find a powerful way to show, not tell a completion or a full-circleness to some of those things. And we felt like this was a good way to do it," she explained. "There’s obviously a motif running through the show with cars and with crashes, so that was what led us there. But all stories that we tell on this show, we’re always aiming to subvert your expectations and to surprise you and to delight you. Surprise and delight really color a lot of that. That's what we’re going for. I felt, when this was pitched, it satisfied those things really well. It was really surprising, and there’s an element to it that is really exciting and a little scary and certainly shocking. You always want to leave threads dangling so that you have something to answer in season 3, and also hopefully you’re enticing your network or your streaming platform to keep the story going for another season."

For more, watch below.