Daytime Emmys 2023: Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson & Sherri Shepherd Nominated (Exclusive)

Another big year for the reigning queens of daytime talk!

The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards revealed the nominees for two key categories on Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Among those in the running for the coveted honor are Drew Barrymore, host of The Drew Barrymore Show, and Kelly Clarkson, host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as Sherri Shepherd for her work on Sherri!

Additionally, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are both nominated for their work on Live With Kelly and Ryan -- from which Seacrest just recently departed. Ripa is now hosting Live With Kelly and Mark, alongside her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.

Tamron Hall is also nominated for her work on her eponymous daytime talk show.

ET has also learned the nominees for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress -- a category honoring TV's talented soap stars.

Three actresses from The Young and the Restless are recognized in this category, including Sharon Case (for her performance as Sharon Newman), Melissa Claire Egan, who plays Chelsea Lawson, and Michelle Stafford for her role as Phyllis Summers.

Finola Hughes is also nominated -- for her performance as Anna Devane on General Hospital -- as is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who stars as Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The full list of nominations will be announced on Wednesday.

The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held June 16. The ceremony will broadcast live on CBS, and will stream on Paramount+.