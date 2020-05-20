Daytime Emmy Awards Returning to TV for First Time in 5 Years With CBS Broadcast

The Daytime Emmy Awards are coming back to TV!

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on June 26, the network and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Wednesday. This will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards -- and the first time the show will air on TV in five years.

The Daytime Emmys were last on TV in 2015, on Pop TV. It's since been streamed online. Nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy nominations will be revealed on Thursday on The Talk and ETonline.

During the broadcast, awards will be presented in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

"As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events at CBS. "Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS."



"The Daytime Emmys are coming home," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days."