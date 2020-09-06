'Days of Our Lives' Star Judi Evans Nearly Had to Have Her Legs Amputated Due to Coronavirus

Judi Evans has had a terrifying experience with the coronavirus. The 55-year-old Days of Our Lives actress contracted COVID-19 while in the hospital to treat multiple broken bones, which she suffered in a horseback riding accident.

Evans' rep took to Facebook on Monday to provide an update on the actress, revealing that "she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions" due to blood clots in her legs.

"She had mild symptoms -- fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots," her rep wrote. "On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscience with no numbing of the area!"

Despite the complications that have arisen, Evans' rep said the actress is now "in good spirits and back to Judi humor."

"She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually!" her rep wrote. "She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!"

UPDATE ON Judi EvansSince I’ve received numerous DMs on my FB page ....I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in... Posted by Howie Tiger Simon on Monday, June 8, 2020

Evans briefly appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday in a video interview, which was taped from her hospital bed. During the segment, Evans revealed that she was the one to insist that she be tested for COVID-19.

"My fever started spiking. I said, 'You know, can we test me for COVID?' Because they had taken me down a few times for tests without a mask on," she recalled. "They did and it came back positive."

Here’s the clip about the uptick in COVID-19 that included a brief interview with “Days of our Lives” actress Judi Evans. It aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this morning. Additionally she will be featured on another interview later today on INSIDE EDITION via Skype from her hospital bed. Check local listings for times. She will also be one EXTRA on Wednesday June 10. Check local listings. I will try to have a better clip from GMA online later today to post. Posted by Howie Tiger Simon on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

