Dax Shepard's Daughter Makes Him the Cutest Card to Celebrate His 'Sobriety Birthday'

It's a special day for Dax Shepard and his daughter is making sure he knows it! Kristen Bell took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a card that one of her and the actor's daughters made in celebration of his "sobriety birthday."

The Good Place star shared that Shepard is celebrating 16 years of sobriety, and their little girl woke him up with a sign and "a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley (absolutely random, and also perfect)."



"Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you," Bell wrote, adding her daughter Lincoln and Delta's initials.

Shepard, who has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013, has been vocal about his battle with addition. Bell previously discussed her husband’s sobriety with ET while promoting her film Like Father.



“I mean, I married an addict who almost has 14 years [sober] and it’s a daily struggle and it will always be a daily struggle,” she explained. “My mother-in-law also said to me whatever choices you made yesterday were those choices and today’s a new day and they’re all new choices and you can choose again.”

