David Beckham Sings Along to the Spice Girls in Funny Cycling Sketch, Victoria Beckham Reacts

David Beckham just wants to be one of the girls! The 45-year-old former soccer star appeared in a funny sketch on The Late Late Showwith James Corden on Thursday.

In the clip, which appears to have been shot pre-pandemic, James and David visit his cycle studio. When the late-night host takes over the music selection, he puts on the Spice Girls' 1996 hit song, "Wannabe."

Of course David's wife, Victoria Beckham, was Posh Spice in the hit girl group, making him a clear fan.

The father of four pretended to be embarrassed at first, telling the late-night host, "F**k off, James. Absolutely not." Clearly not that annoyed, David then broke into song, crooning, "If you wannabe my lover!"

Victoria loved the bit, posting a clip to her Instagram and writing, "Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night! He did always want to be in the band 😂😂😂 @latelateshow @j_corden."

Back in February, David opened up to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about the first time he met Victoria.

"I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time… [and] we all had our favorite Spice Girl," he revealed. "She was obviously my favorite. It might be a bit awkward if she wasn't."

