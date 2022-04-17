David Beckham Celebrates Victoria Beckham's Birthday With Romantic Birthday Wish

David Beckham brought the romance with his birthday wish for Victoria Beckham. The former soccer star celebrated his wife’s 48th birthday on Sunday with a sweet message on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman ❤️ Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️.” Next to the message was a picture of David, 46, and Victoria sharing a kiss as they stood on the beach.

The birthday wishes for Victoria kept coming in. The pair’s oldest son, Brooklyn, 23, shared a picture of his mother dancing on his Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday mum @victoriabeckham love you,” he wrote over the image.

Romeo, 19, dedicated a sweet message to his mother via Instagram. “Happy birthday to the best mum in the world love u so much @victoriabeckham ♥️♥️,” he wrote next to a photo of his mom holding up her iconic peace sign as she joined him and David for dinner.

Cruz, 17, opted for a throwback picture of him as a child, while his mom held him during one of his father’s soccer matches. “U da best mum, I love you, happy birthday ❤️ @victoriabeckham,” he wrote next to the picture.

Victoria shared a host of other wishes from her famous friends, including Eva Longoria, Emma Bunton and more on her Instagram Stories. On her feed, the designer shared a video of her and David’s 10-year-old daughter, Harper reading the birthday note she wrote for her.

“Feeling like a very blessed and loved mummy today on my birthday 🥳 I love you so much Harper Seven 💕💕💕💕,” she captioned the video. In the clip, Harper shows off the card that has a picture of her and Victoria on the front. When she opens it, her mother records her as she reads the personalized message.

“Dear Mummy, I love you so much, thank you for always being there for me when I need you, you are the best mummy in the whole world, when I think of you, I think of 3 words, kind, loving and hardworking,” Harper said as she read the card.

“You are an amazing mummy to me, Romeo, Cruz, and Brooklyn and daddy, we all love you with all our heart. Have the best day ever, we all love you so much. If you ever need me, I am always here for you. You are so hard working. Thank you for all the amazing holidays and dinners. You are the best mummy ever. Love Harper.”

Victoria’s birthday wishes comes just a couple weeks after David and their children, showered her with sweet messages on social media, in honor of UK Mother’s Day.