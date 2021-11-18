David Arquette Is Grateful for Shooting 'Scream' With Ex Courteney Cox: 'I Got a Baby Out of It'

David Arquette got more out of filming Scream than most of his co-stars! The 50-year-old actor, who has played Deputy Dewey in all five of the horror franchise's installments, told ET earlier this year that he didn't exactly take anything from the set of the 1996 film.

"No, no. I didn't take anything," Arquette told ET, adding, "I mean, I did end up with a daughter."

More recently on Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Arquette talked about his ex-wife and Scream co-star, Courteney Cox, who he shares 17-year-old daughter Coco with, and opened up about how his beloved character in Scream was originally supposed to die.

"Well, [director] Wes Craven was sweet enough to say, 'David, we're going to put you in a gurney. We'll roll you out and we'll see if you make it or not,'" Arquette quipped of the film's iconic director. "The second time we did it, he said, 'OK, this time just give me a little thumbs up. I don't know if we'll use it or not.'"

Reiterating what he told ET, Arquette added, "But thank god for Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it."

The actor then clarified, "I mean, not Wes Craven, thank Courteney Cox!"

When host Meyers noted that Arquette could see how old the original Scream was by looking at his teenage daughter, the actor corrected him on the timeline. "No, the first Scream we were falling in love, the second Scream, she hated me," he joked of Cox.

Ultimately, Arquette loves being a part of the franchise.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to be a part of something for 25 years," he shared. "I love playing the role of Dewey. He's such an iconic character."

Arquette has spoken about the franchise's upcoming fifth installment with ET numerous times. Back in October, he discussed the possibility of Coco joining the cast in a potential sixth film.

"That would be incredible," the proud dad gushed of Coco joining the film franchise. "She loves acting. She loves singing. I'm so proud of her."

In October 2020, he opened up to ET about filming the fifth Scream with his ex.

"We co-parent so we're in touch quite a bit," Arquette said at the time. "It's great, but we always love working together. Co-star is the easy part."