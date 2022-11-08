'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.

Season 2 follows David and Annie returning to Thailand for another attempt to get visas for Annie's brother, Jordan, and cousin, Amber, to go to school in America. This time, David's daughter, Ashley, is coming along to the village to finally meet Annie's family. But complicating things is Jordan is now unsure if he wants to even come to America or not, because it would mean leaving his girlfriend behind. Annie and Jordan get into a tense argument, with Jordan walking off after accusing Annie of "forcing" him to come to America.

But things take a shocking turn when later in the trailer, Annie is shown telling a doctor that she hasn't had a period in three months. David and Annie, who share a 24-year age difference, weren't planning on getting pregnant.

"I didn't think I would ever think about being a father again," David admits.

Annie adds, "Holy cow. What am I doing?"

TLC

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 premieres Monday, Dec. 12 at 10/9c on TLC.