Dave Grohl Becomes Emotional and Cries Mid-Song During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

Dave Grohl couldn’t hold back the tears as he and the Foo Fighters performed “Times Like These” on Saturday during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at the Wembley Arena in London.

Grohl, and bandmates, Pat Smear, Chris Sheflett, and Rami Jaffee took the stage with dim lights while the frontman began to belt out the classic song and the audience sang along. Grohl was able to keep it together until he got mid-way through the song when he began to tear up. As he tried to compose himself, the crowd continued to cheer him on and sing the tune.

Finally, after a couple of seconds, Grohl went into the chorus of the song, as the full band began to play. Ahead of their headlining set during the almost six-hour tribute show, Grohl got emotional as he honored his longtime friend, and drummer, who died at the age of 50 in March.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," he told the crowd.

"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

He continued, "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f***ing night for a gigantic f***ing person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f****ing scream and make some f---ing noise, so he can hear us right now," he said. "'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f***ing night, right? Are you ready?"

The tribute show was filled with emotional moments and guests including, Travis Barker, Paul McCartney, Oasis and more who took the stage alongside the Foo Fighters to honor Hawkins. Grohl's 16-year-old daughter Violet also took the stage to sing with the bad.

Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, was another guest who joined the band on stage.

One of the evening’s most memorable guests was Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane, who played the drums during the Foo Fighter’s hit, “My Hero.” During the performance, Shane channeled his father as he performed the song, which was hailed as one of his best drum solos. At the end, Hawkin’s wife, Alison embraced Shane, after he walked off the stage.

Hawkins died on March 26, 2021, unexpectedly in Bogotá, Colombia. The tribute show was the first time that the Foo Fighters have performed since his death.

For those who couldn't catch MTV's live stream can tune in to CBS on Saturday night at 10 p.m. EST, when a one-hour primetime special is set to air. The special will feature highlights from the show in London. Additionally, the shows will benefit charities in both the UK and the US chosen by the Hawkins family.

Another tribute show is set to be held on Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.