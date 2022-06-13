Darren Criss Opens Up About Fatherhood and How It's Changed His Approach to Acting (Exclusive)

Darren Criss can't get enough of fatherhood! In April, the 35-year-old actor and his wife, Mia Swier, welcomed their daughter, Bluesy -- and now he's opening up about what it's like being a first-time dad.

“It’s beautiful,” Criss told ET’s Lauren Zima on the red carpet of the 75th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday. “Beauty begets beauty.”

For Criss, becoming a father has changed the way he goes into his work. “I think life is always present in the work you do,” the Glee alum said, noting that fatherhood is "wonderful."

“So, it was present when I was a son, as a friend, as a brother, as a husband," he explained. "I bring that to all the things that I do. So sure, a new element of fatherhood is there, but I try and bring my best version of myself to everything I do. So hopefully I’ve enhanced. I’ve levelled up.”

Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier attend the 75th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If there is any proof of Criss’ leveling up, it’s in the form of him and his American Buffalo co-stars, Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell, snagging four Tony Award nominations. Although the show did not take home any awards on Sunday, Criss shared that he’s just honored to be part of the production.

“It’s very exciting and we're very thrilled,” he said. “Being in that show is reward enough. I know that might sound like a cliché but just to be back on Broadway doing such a dream play and a dream role with dream guys, it's like that's all that really matters. And no matter what happens tonight, we go back on Tuesday and do it again and so does everybody else here.”

Criss added, “It’s like we're not here for this. This is a fun little part that we get to throw in the middle of our run but everybody's here for the passion for the soul and for the love.”