'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.

Darcey and Georgi broke off their first engagement after serious trust issues and after he reached out to her infamous ex, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse. The two got back together during season 3, but in this clip, it's clear things aren't going well. Darcey says Georgi was "apprehensive" about coming to the tell-all and was studying to be in the real estate business and that was why he wasn't there. When pressed by host Shaun Robinson on why he wasn't there on such an important day, Darcey said he was in New York where the tell-all was being filmed but decided not to come to the taping.

"We talked about it, at one point he thought he was going to, he was like 70-30 ... but I don't know, maybe he just doesn't want to get triggered by things," Darcey says.

Stacey pushes back and says it's a "red flag" that he didn't show up to the tell-all to support Darcey. Darcey then calls him on the phone, and Georgi is surprisingly defensive. When Darcey tells him it would be nice to have his support, he tells her that she's a "grown up" and shouldn't need him, and calls out her "bulls**t exes" Tom and Jesse.

"I don't need to be there to support you!" he angrily tells her. "You're grown up! ... Actually I need support from you right now because I'm dealing with emotional stuff and I don't wanna be there, dealing with a lot of people."

"I have more important stuff in my life," he continues. "I don't f**king care about these people."

Part one of Darcey & Stacey's tell-all airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.