Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

Yer a father, Harry! Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke.

Radcliffe's rep confirmed the news to multiple outlets on Monday. The confirmation comes after photos were published by DailyMail showing the 33-year-old Harry Potter star pushing a stroller while in New York City on April 25. He is dressed casually in jeans, a T-shirt, a hat and a face mask, while Darke is close by wearing jeans, a black shirt and a green coat.

The longtime couple first confirmed to ET in March that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple has kept their relationship and personal lives relatively private ever since meeting on the set of the 2013 film How to Kill Your Darlings. Just over a year ago, the couple made a rare public appearance together for the New York City premiere of Radcliffe's film, The Lost City. Prior to that, they hadn't made a red carpet appearance since the 2014 Tony Awards.

Radcliffe is not the first Potter star to welcome a child. Rupert Grint, who played Radcliffe's on-screen pal, Ron Weasley, is dad to 2-year-old daughter Wednesday with Georgia Groome.

