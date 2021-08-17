Daniel Craig Reveals His Children Won't Inherit His Fortune

Daniel Craig won't be passing his money on to his children. In a new interview, the 53-year-old actor says he finds inheritance "distasteful" and wants to give his fortune away.

Craig has two children -- daughter Ella with his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon, as well as a daughter with wife Rachel Weisz. In an interview with Candis magazine, the 007 star speaks candidly about his thoughts when it comes to inheritance. According to celebritynetworth.com, Craig's net worth is $160 million.

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" he asks. "I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too."

"I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," he continues. "I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

Craig, of course, isn't the only celebrity who doesn't plan to give away his fortune to his children. Gordon Ramsay has said he isn't leaving his money to his kids.

"It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them," he told The Telegraph. "The only thing I've agreed with [my wife] Tana is they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."

"They don't sit with us in first class," he added. "They haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you're telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We're really strict on that."

