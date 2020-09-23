'Dancing With the Stars': Johnny Weir Transforms Into Lady Gaga for Epic 'Poker Face' Tango

Johnny Weir is taking it to the next level. The two-time Olympian hit the ballroom again on week 2 of Dancing With the Starson Tuesday night, dancing a Tango to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face."

Weir, dressed in a bedazzled leotard with aluminum foil in his hair, and his partner, Britt Stewart, wearing a sparkly dress, definitely brought the energy. Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all seemed to approve of the performance, with Inaba raving, "You totally got into the dance."

"Gaga, the great lady, has definitely inspired you," added Tonioli.

Weir and Stewart received a total of 18/30 from the judges, the same they earned during their premiere performance last week, in which they danced a Cha Cha to "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls." The pair were hard at work preparing for Tuesday's performance to "Poker Face," with Weir revealing on his Instagram Story on Monday that Alan Bersten "gave me pointers on my frame."



He offered another tease on Tuesday, this time of his "Aluminumumnum" look.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.