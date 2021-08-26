'Dancing With the Stars' Announces JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee as First 2 Celebrities for Season 30

Dancing With the Stars has just revealed its first two celebrity contestants for season 30!

ABC made the announcement on Thursday during its TCA presentation to the press. Joining host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the ballroom will be…

Siwa, 18, is no stranger to dance! She previously appeared on Abby Lee Miller's Dance Moms with her mother, Jessalynn, who is a professional dance instructor. Since then, Siwa has been singing and dancing in a number of ways, including in her music videos, on her YouTube channel and with Nickelodeon. Additionally, Siwa has also starred on another reality competition show -- she competed as the T-Rex during season 3 of The Masked Singer. Needless to say, she'll definitely be one to watch on DWTS!

Lee, meanwhile, is coming straight off her incredibly impressive run at the Tokyo Olympics. The 18-year-old gymnast came home with three medals: gold in women's all-around, bronze in uneven bars and silver in the team final. "OLYMPIC ALL-AROUND CHAMPION," she exclaimed via Instagram at the time. "So surreal. I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support."

"Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and never gave up on me," she added. "This is a dream come true 😭💕 WE DID IT 😭."

Lee and Siwa will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday for their first sit-down DWTS interview. They'll then return to GMA on Wednesday, Sept. 8, when the remaining list of celebrities competing in the ballroom this season will be announced.

"I'm not sure if there's going to be an audience yet, but I really hope there is," Hough told ET back in July. "But with that said, I think that we did a great job last season keeping the energy in the room without an audience."

"I'm excited," he continued. "Len's going to be back, judging with us in person. It's season 30, who would have thought? It's such an epic and huge milestone for the show. I'm really looking forward to it."

Season 30 of DWTS kicks off Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC. Hear more in the video below.