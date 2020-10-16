Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Welcome Baby No. 2

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is officially a father of two! The 46-year-old NASCAR pro's wife, Amy, gave birth to the couple's second child on Monday, and the doting dad was excited to share the news on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download.

In an episode titled "She's Here," in honor of his new daughter, Dale mused, "We got a new addition. Happens all the time... all over the country, all over the world. Feels a little weird to get congratulated but it feels pretty awesome. Amy had a pretty good pregnancy. She said it felt like a long one only because of the COVID and all that."

The proud father added, "But we're not gonna complain because we got a healthy baby girl."

Dale went on to explain the meaning behind his daughter's name, Nicole Lorraine. The little one gets her name from her mom's middle name, Amy Nicole, and her middle name from Dale's mother's middle name, Brenda Lorraine.

"It's funny how you choose the name," he said. "All those things are so fun, but the name part to me is the most jovial part of the whole process."

Dale and Amy are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Isla Rose, and he shared how she reacted to now being a big sister.

"We were just worried that she was going to have this sort of rejection at first because when we tried to talk to Isla about the baby when she was inside Amy's belly, Isla would ignore it and turn her back and play with her toys and really didn't want to have a conversation about it," he said.

The couple first announced Amy was pregnant in March by sharing a hilarious video on Instagram of Dale finding out his wife was expecting thanks to Isla sporting a T-shirt that reads, "Super Amazing Sister."

