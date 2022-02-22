Da Brat Marries Judy Dupart With Fairy-Tale Wedding

Da Brat is married!

The 47-year-old rapper and 40-year-old Jesseca "Judy" Dupart tied the knot at Horse Mansion in Georgia on Tuesday in a fairy-tale wedding, complete with a horse and carriage. One hundred guests were in attendance for the event, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

Both Da Brat and Dupart arrived at the ceremony in Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriages. They then walked down the aisle together to "Here and Now" by Luther Vandross. Groomsman Jermaine Dupri walked Da Brat down the aisle, while Dupart's brother, Damon, escorted his sister to the altar.

The Brat Loves Judy stars each wore dresses designed by Esé Azénabor. Dupart accessorized hers with Jimmy Choo heels, while the 47-year-old rapper opted to rock a pair of sneakers.

The Feb. 2, 2022 wedding date held a special meaning for the couple who refer to each other as "twin flames."

"We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime," Dupart told People. "It's relevant. It's just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames."

The reception area was covered with pink and purple flowers, which also adorned their almond butter cake.

In addition to their star-studded guest list, Keith Sweat and Le'Andria Johnson performed at the party, and at the end of the evening, Da Brat and Dupart were joined by the Treme Sidewalk Steppers Second Line Band, who helped them dance their way out of the reception.

The pair shared photos from the big day on their Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE . We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart 💓💓 Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY . WE IZ MARRIED NAH 👰🏽‍♀️👰🏽‍♀️💓💓 @people."

The couple, who revealed late last month that they are extending their family, confirmed their engagement in August during an episode of their WE TV series, Brat Loves Jesseca. During the show, the pair wore matching outfits as they sat onstage during a Coming to America-themed party. Dupart explained the meaning behind six rings before popping the question.

Da Brat confirmed that she was in a relationship -- and came out -- in an emotional post in March 2020, after being presented with a white Bentley by Dupart for her birthday.

“Never have I EVER. Needless to say... I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift,” the rapper wrote.

“I have never experienced this feeling," she added. "It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”