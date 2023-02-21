Da Brat and Wife Judy Expecting First Child Together: 'I Didn't Think It Was in the Cards for Me'

Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, are making their duo a trio! The rapper and Dupart are expecting their first child together.

"It's been quite a journey," Da Brat told People on Tuesday, admitting that at 48, "there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."

The rapper shared that she hadn't factored having children into her plans. Dupart is already a mother of three, but this pregnancy is Da Brat's first. "I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me," she reveals to the outlet. "I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

Her relationship with Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, caused her to start "looking at life so differently," and inspired the rapper to start family planning. Still, Da Brat wasn't keen on the idea of carrying a child and it took Dupart to convince her otherwise. "We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience," the entrepreneur tells People. "She is so nurturing."

The road to pregnancy was a rocky one, though, with the couple revealing that Dupart suffered "major health complications" after her egg retrieval procedure and Da Brat also had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure, and subsequently, a miscarriage.

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me," Da Brat shares.

Now, the rapper is in her second trimester of a successful pregnancy and feeling "excited."

"I don't have any cravings or nausea but I'm always sleepy. It's crazy," Da Brat muses. "Everything makes me cry. If someone wins American Idol, I cry. I'm like, I'm tougher than that!"

Da Brat revealed her pregnancy a day before her first wedding anniversary with Dupart. The couple tied the knot in an extravagant wedding on Feb. 22, which they shared with fans on season 2 of their reality series, Brat Loves Judy. The lavish celebration led them to the next big step in their relationship -- growing their family.

"When we started to discuss this, we didn't realize how many different hurdles can come in the way," Judy previously told ET of their family planning. "We're excited. We are very excited where we stand as of today. But there just has been quite a few hurdles that we have not been open with social media or anybody about for health reasons. But we are excited and a lot of that's covered in the season."

The couple shared that they already learned the kind of parents they want to become. "This is going to be [Da Brat's] first rodeo [and] she's already, 'Rah rah,' behind anybody that she loves," Judy noted. "I feel like we're gonna have to homeschool our babies because no place is going to be good enough. And she's going to flip furniture, everything."

Her wife pointed out that she's learned to control her temper thanks to anger management but did agree that she would prefer to only have people they're close to around their children. "It's going to be like her mom or my mom or my godmother or my aunt," she added. "It's going to be people who are close to us that we trust who we've seen handle children as we were. It's so many people that want to help too. So we're going to be great."

Congratulations to the growing family!