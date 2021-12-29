Cynthia Nixon Admits She Was 'Very Reluctant' to Star in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

It took some persuading to convince Cynthia Nixon to reprise her role as Miranda Hobbes in HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

"I really didn't think I was going to do it. I was very reluctant," Nixon admits in an interview with News Corp's Herald Sun. "But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer and creator] Michael Patrick King and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn't go back without -- a real sea of change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series -- they were on board."

The 55-year-old actress adds that she "was floored by how hard everybody listened and how collaboratively we worked together to not just redecorate the house but to build a whole new house, one that had us in it but new characters, too."

Nixon, along with her co-stars and the writers, wanted this series to go beyond what SATC was able to show. "The characters are 55 so they're in menopause. And menopause is the punchline to a lot of jokes and certainly has its unpleasant aspects," Nixon explains. "But it's a time when women have spent decades looking after other people and can again focus on themselves: 'Who am I? Who do I want to be?'"

The actress calls the franchise "the gift that keeps on giving forever and ever."

"[It's a] creative connection with my sisters that you never get as an actor where you get to work together for 20-something years," Nixon says. "I'm very proud of the original series -- despite it being occasionally tone deaf on race and gender -- but Sex and the City gave me an adult career. And I'll always be grateful for that."

Nixon also shared with ET's Lauren Zima her hope for the reboot. "First of all, I think we wanted to show that we have aged and that we are not trying to look younger than we are. We are not trying to pretend to be younger than we are. We are 55 and that doesn’t mean that there shouldn't be a show about these characters who are also 55," she said. "I just also think that's it's a moment in women's lives where they often do kind of reevaluate where they are. If they had kids, maybe those kids are grown or mostly grown. ...Maybe you are saying, 'I think I need to change. There is more behind me than there is left but I am still plenty young enough that I can actually embark on a whole new adventure.'"

New episodes of And Just Like That stream every Thursday on HBO Max.

While Nixon did decide to return to the SATC franchise, her co-star, Kim Cattrall, has said she will never reprise her role as Samantha Jones. To see how the reboot is working around Sam's absence, check out the video below.