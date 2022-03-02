Cynthia Erivo Previews Her Version of 'For Good' From 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo treated Wicked fans to a peek at what’s to come. The 35-year-old artist will play Elphaba in the musical film adaptation of the Broadway hit.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on TheLate Late Show With James Corden, Erivo performed a snippet of one of the musical's biggest songs, “For Good,” during a round of "Instant, Mystery Duets."

After Erivo correctly guessed that Late Late Show staffer Carter was one of the five people on the stage who could actually sing, it was time to put it to the test. As they prepared to perform a duet, Erivo agreed to take the role of Elphaba, while Carter would sing Glenda’s part.

Sure enough, as soon as the songstress began to sing, the crowd and the host cheered.

In November, the Genius: Aretha actress shared the news that she would star alongside Ariana Grande in the film adaptation of the musical -- directed by John M. Chu.

At the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actress spoke with ET about her reaction when she found out the news. "I wasn't OK when I found out either. I was not OK," Erivo said.

The film starts rehearsals in July, but Erivo is already in touch with Grande (who plays Glenda the Good Witch) in the film.

"I can tell you that Ariana is wonderful. The two of us are really starting to find our feet and find our relationship and really enjoy one another's time and space and conversations," Erivo said about her co-star. "She's the sweetest person."

She added that they are "definitely excited to sing together."

Wicked is the story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The two lead roles were first played by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway.