Cynthia Bailey Shares 'Final Straw' Before Split From Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey revealed she's currently on good terms with estranged husband Mike Hill, but added that their friendship had suffered, and thus the ultimate reason why they're heading for a divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joined Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their Two Ts in a Pod podcast and revealed that the "final straw" had everything to do with the fact that their marriage lacked an integral component to the relationship, and that was an established friendship.

"I felt like we weren't friends anymore," she said. "I felt like it was just going toward we're just not going to be friends if we didn't pump the brakes."

Bailey, who divorced first husband Peter Thomas in 2016, added that experience taught her that her current marriage lacked the key friendship ingredient.

"This is not my first rodeo," she said. "I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great. But friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend."

Bailey and Hill, a longtime sportscaster previously at ESPN and currently at Fox Sports 1, are technically still married as the divorce case winds through the court system. And as the case runs its course, Bailey said she doesn't think "either one of us regrets our decision" to move forward with pulling the plug on the marriage.

"It's not final yet. We're still going through the process, so we're still technically married," she said. "For me, there's still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he's my husband."

Bailey also revealed that she took off her wedding ring, for good, on the day ET exclusively confirmed they were separating.

"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," they shared in an exclusive joint statement. "No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!"

Last month while at BravoCon, Bailey shared with ET her outlook on love amid her split.

"I am a Pisces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she said. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."