'Cruella' Sequel In Early Development After Box Office Success

There may be moreCruella on the way.

After the highly anticipated live-action film dropped on May 28, Disney is looking forward "to a long run" with the franchise. To date, the Emma Stone-starring movie has earned over $32.4 million domestically and over $48.5 million worldwide.

"We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson tells ET. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both expected to return. No comments have been made whether Stone is attached to the project.

Ahead of Cruella's premiere, Stone opened up to ET about her over 40 outfit changes in Cruella and how "incredible" the experience was for her.

"[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life. She kept saying this is how she dressed in the '70s, this is what she knew," Stone told ET's Nischelle Turner. "It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible."

"I loved the garbage dress. Popping out of the garbage pile and then that extreme train, it was so, so cool," she added, of which on-screen look she loves most. "I thought that was gorgeous. It's really hard to choose a favorite because they're all so brilliant and so detailed-oriented."

See more in the video below.