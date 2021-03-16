Courtney Love Says She 'Almost Died' From Anemia Last Year

Courtney Love is sharing her health struggles. In a candid message on Instagram on Sunday, Love said she "almost died" last year from anemia.

"People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick," she said. "Debilitated , in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia( hemoglobin I had none)."

According to the Mayo Clinic, anemia is caused by a lack of red blood cells in the body, leading to reduced oxygen flow to the organs.

Love said that while trying to seek treatment, she was "stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks. While in debilitating acute pain." "Then I met the most empathic wise pain management dr. I’m so grateful!" she shared.

"I’m so good now. And on CBD oil. Which has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms. And all the pain," she revealed.

Love also gave a shout out to Woody Harrelson for first introducing her to the many uses of hemp "back in the day." "You were right !" she wrote, thanking the actor.

The Hole singer added she's still "100 percent sober by the way."

"Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day !!! I’ve been basically bedridden . I thought I was broken for sure this time . But I’m ok !" she said. "So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon !"

Love added Crohn's disease as a hashtag in her post. In 2015, she shared that her late husband, Kurt Cobain, had sought treatment for the disease before his death.

