Courteney Cox Surprises 13-Year-Old Superfan Who Had a Virtual ‘Friends’-Themed Bar Mitzvah

She was there for him! Courteney Cox may be rewatching Friends for the first time, but the 55-year-old sitcom star can't compare to 13-year-old superfan, Naftali. On Monday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, the teen opened up about his virtual bar mitzvah, which just happened to be Friends themed.

The bar mitzvah ended up being viewed by thousands of people who were touched by the Borehamwood, England resident's sweet online event. Naftali called into the show, where he gushed about becoming an internet sensation.

"I'm very excited! I had no idea. I thought it was going to be a small thing, my family and just a few friends, but it got to be so big," he admitted.

Host Corden pointed out that the Friends series finale took place two years before Naftali was born, but the 13-year-old still praised his beloved show, saying, "It's just, you can relate to all the characters and it's really funny."

To surprise Naftali, Corden had Cox, aka Monica Geller, call into the video chat. Naftali was very excited by the cameo, telling the actress he's watched the entire series seven times and declaring, "I'm obsessed with it."

But the surprises didn't end there.

"I was really touched by your story so since you couldn't have your bar mitzvah the way you wanted, I decided to get you a foosball table just like the one in Joey and Chandler's apartment," Cox told Naftali.

Watch the clip below for more Friends fun: