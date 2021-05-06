Courteney Cox Says Filming the 'Friends' Reunion Was 'So Emotional'

Could they BE any more nostalgic? After more than a year of waiting, the highly anticipated Friends reunion special for HBO Max has finally filmed. Courteney Cox confirms the news on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after filming on the Warner Bros. sound stage where her iconic sitcom originally taped.

"It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" she shares.

Host DeGeneres asks if anything came up that Cox hadn't remembered from her time on the show.

"Oh god, I have the worst memory. Everything came up that I forgot about," she jokes.

Cox also reflects on the show's famous opening credits which features herself and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc dancing together in a fountain. Turns out, it wasn't as fun as it may have appeared.

"We were in that fountain for a long time. Somebody thought that would be really fun, and let me tell you what happens, it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she jokes. "I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn't know each other that well at that point, but I remember -- and this was so Matthew -- but he was like, 'Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"

Cox's Friends co-star, Schwimmer, previously opened up about how the unscripted reunion special was being handled amid the pandemic.

"Finally we figured out a way to film it safely and there's gonna be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of safety protocols," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andyback in March.

A release date for the HBO Max special has not been announced yet.